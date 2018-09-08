Ramesh Chennithala scoffs at CPM decision to entrust Sasi sexual abuse probe to A K Balan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out against the CPM secretariat statement that the sexual abuse complaint of a DYFI Palakkad district leader against P K Sasi MLA will be investigated by Minister A K Balan and P K Sreemathy MP.

He scoffed at the party decision and said Balan should conduct the investigation after dissolving the state police. The CPM secretariat has stated the investigation of Balan and Sreemathy commenced on August 31, while Balan had said even the other day that he did not know anything of the case. This shows that either the CPM secretariat or Balan is lying, he said. The CPM in its press release has stated the complaint was received by the party state committee on August 14.

The CPM has not transferred this complaint till date to the police and this is not a good sign, Chennithala said. He also said the party which is leading the government is itself challenging the police and legal system and added that this will destroy the legal system of the state.