Youth Congress takes out march to DGP office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Youth Congress on Friday took out a protest march to the office of State Police Chief Loknath Behera demanding the arrest of P K Sasi MLA, who has been embroiled in a rape allegation levelled by a woman DYFI leader. The march was blocked by the police at Althara junction.

When the party workers tried to surge ahead, the police trained water cannons on them. The march was inaugurated by KPCC general secretary Thampanoor Ravi. He alleged that Sasi, who is under scanner for committing the crime and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who hid the complaint, were equally guilty.