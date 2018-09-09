Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Finally, salvation for the dilapidated Muttada-Paruthipara stretch 

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is all set to decommission the old pipeline along the Ambalamukku-Muttada-Paruthipara stretch in a week. 

Published: 09th September 2018

Work in progress on the Ambalamukku-Muttada- Paruthipara stretch

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is all set to decommission the old pipeline along the Ambalamukku-Muttada-Paruthipara stretch in a week. The decision was taken during a meeting held between the KWA and PWD authorities on Friday.  With the pipe laying work pending, the PWD was unable to start the tarring work, causing misery to commuters.  They had been suffering due to lack of transportation facilities and, dilapidated road for the past few years. 

“The KWA began replacing old and worn out pipes with new pipes in the stretch from November last year. The decommissioning was restarted last Friday. We are expecting to finish it before the next Saturday. After completion of the decommissioning activities, the work could be handed over to the PWD,” said KWA chief engineer Sreekumar. 

On Saturday, the workers had covered an open chamber with the slab and a joint inspection were conducted by AE in which three spots have been identified for rectification. The bad state of roads has posed a huge problem for citizens. “Auto drivers refuse to take these routes due to the bad condition of the roads. Bus services have already been stopped along the route and we were helpless,” said a Muttada resident. 

“During the rainy season, the situation here was worse. Other times, people had to wear masks walking through the roads to protect them from respiratory infections due to dust,” said Geetha Gopal, Muttada Councillor.      

