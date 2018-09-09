International cyber security conference 'COCON' to be held in Kochi in October

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police will host a two-day international cyber security conference on October 5 and 6 in Kochi. Titled COCON, the event will be conducted in association with POLCYB (The Society for the Policing of Cybersace, Canada), and ISRA, a registered non-profit organisation). IG Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Kerala Police’s Cyber Dome, said COCON is aimed at providing a platform to discuss and share new information and trends in cyber crimes across the world.

“It also aims to provide a hand-shaking platform for various corporate and government organizations, including various investigation agencies, academia, research organizations, industry leaders and other players for better co-ordination in making the cyber world a better and safe place,” Manoj added.

This edition of C0C0N will offer three different tracks. The first one is a general track, where all the policy issues will be discussed. The second is a technical track, and the third is a live track where live demonstrations will be conducted on the use of various technologies, latest cyber crimes, hacking of aeroplanes, hacking of cars, hacking through UAVs, etc.

Around 1,500 delegates from 50 countries are expected to take part, including Prime Minister’s Office Information Security Officer Gulshan Rai and a Canadian diplomat Adam Blackwell. A pre-conference workshop will be held on October 3 and 4. The sessions will be handled by leading trainers, who are experts in their areas of work.