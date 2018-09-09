Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Logging on to better technology

Tech experts often tend to find out solutions before even focussing on the problem, many think.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Participants of the hackathon held at Sports Hub

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Tech experts often tend to find out solutions before even focussing on the problem, many think. But Seema Kumar, the country leader for developer ecosystem and startups at IBM, points out that we should look into the problems first before coming to the solutions. She was attending a two-day hackathon at Sports Hub, Karyavattom, organised in collaboration with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and NASSCOM to build innovative solutions to alleviate the effects of natural disasters. 

Seema says, “We announced a global initiative in May where IBM is a founding partner. It is a multi-year challenge and every year we pick up a cause and concentrate on it. As in 2017-18, the highest number of losses were reported due to natural disasters. We decided to take up natural disaster this year.”
 The idea behind the challenge is how to apply technology and bring together the community and developers around Kerala to come out with solutions when natural disasters occur.

The ‘Call for Code’ global challenge was introduced in Kerala with the aim of bringing in the startup, academic and enterprise developers in a single platform to solve problems like preventing, responding to and solving natural disasters.

Seema says, “We have been actively promoting it and so we decided to leverage the talent in Kerala in this area. Through this, we intend to help the developers to come up with something that can be deployed. One of our exercises is the design thinking area where they can come up with ideas to tackle the situation during natural disasters.”

In this initiative, software is the primary element and how it can be  used to reach out to the remote places during such situations. Seema said, “There are many problem statements but how we deal with it is what matters. You can’t do much with the climate. So, how do you take preventive measures to mitigate natural disasters is important. It can be either by building an app or through other CSR activities.”
There are about 100 events happening worldwide regarding this challenge and the final date for submission of ideas is September 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality