Two youths arrested for manhandling senior citizen

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nemom police on Saturday arrested two men who were wanted in connection with the theft of a motorcycle and assaulting its owner. The arrested are Sunilkumar aka Ganja Suni, 31, and Vishnu, 27, hailing from Aruvacode near Nemom.

According to the police, the accused were earlier nabbed in March and June, for allegedly attacking a woman. They were first arrested in March for attacking the woman over a personal grudge.

They assaulted her again after getting out on bail following which they were arrested again in June. Around 20 days ago, both of them got out on bail.

The police said the incident took place on Thursday near Pappanamcode. The complainant, Sivasankaran, who worked as the driver of a private bus, was returning home after work.

He reached Pappanamcode around 12.30 am on Thursday when the two accused stopped him and demanded to give them a ride to Pappanamcode Estate Junction.

But, Sivasankaran refused to give a lift to two strangers at that time of the night.

This angered the accused and they started manhandling him. Sunil injured Sivasankaran’s forehead with a knife. They left the injured complainant on the floor and fled with his motorcycle and purse containing `400, identity card and driving licence.

Sivasankaran called the police, who arrived on the spot and took him to hospital. He told the police the two accused had mentioned their names a few times to address each other during the entire episode.

Following this, the police checked their whereabouts at that time by tracing their mobile phone signals and confirmed their presence on the crime spot. They were later taken into custody from their hideout on Friday.

The arrested were later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.