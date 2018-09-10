Birth anniversary fete of Tolstoy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Russian Cultural Centre, Thiruvananthapuram marked the occasion of the 190th birth anniversary of Leo Tolstoy with a seminar on world literature. During his inaugural address, writer George Onakkoor said, “Though Tolstoy was born in a royal family, he stood with the poor and even after participating in the Crimean War, he wrote for peace.

Other than his master piece ‘War and Peace’, Anna Karenina is also rated as one of the best novels in the world. Tolstoy’s role in the world literature cannot be replaced.”

Writer Madhu Nair who had visited Tolstoy’s birthplace Yasnaya Polyana shared his experience. “Tolstoy Estate reflects the personal life as well as the life of a genuine writer. Both the government and the people remember their writer icon with pride,” he said. He added the visit to Tolstoy Estate was a journey not only through the life of the writer but also through his works.