Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CET alumni pool in talent and help for flood victims

According to the group, it is important to put in an engineering perspective to the relief programmes.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer of the CET alumni group visiting a flood-affected house

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As help pours in for flood victims from several quarters, the alumni of College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has decided to focus on providing a long-term help to the affected people. “We are working on a long-term process to help people reclaim what they lost in the floods, “ says N S Abhayakumar, a member of the 1994 batch of the college. The team  is currently working on a 360-degree rebuild programme in Kuttanad wherein a three-member team has been assigned to note down the progress.

The group, consisting of over 250 members of which 50 actively participated and coordinated relief activities, had earlier collected more than Rs 10 lakh and distributed it among flood-affected. The main focus of the group is to provide a sustainable livelihood. “We have done a survey to find out what has to be done, where and how. Once that was sorted, we have assigned a team consisting of an architect, a social worker and an engineer to follow-up,” N S Abhayakumar added.

According to the group, it is important to put in an engineering perspective to the relief programmes. Each and every sector has different needs, the members do surveys, analyse the results attained and provide help so that no wastage of resources occur, including energy, money and time.  They are also working on a ground-level action plan in which water, sanitation, power,  housing, education and occupation are important concerns. A monthly contribution of Rs 10,000 will be collected from each member as a part of the relief programmes. 

Personalised help

The group has decided to provide an opportunity for the people who lost their houses to personalise their house designs. Since all natural systems of security or protection for dams and lakes are on the verge of collapse, they also focus on providing life-saving equipment such as head torches, wireless phones and life jackets to the people who live near these water sources as a precautionary measure to overcome mid-October rains. 

“We also plan to build solar panels in Kuttanad areas where powercut is a common phenomenon after heavy rains. Other programmes include community projects, providing help by joining hands with government agencies, IMA and Snehitha to help the affected get back to their normal life,” he said. 
A number of water purification plants has been planned to build in schools at Harippad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival