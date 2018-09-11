Government extends date of flood donation from students by one more day

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The fund collection exercise by the Education Department from school students for donating to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, General Education Secretary A Shahjahan said here on Monday.

In a statement, he said that a day has been extended due to Monday’s hartal. Earlier, the government had decided to complete the collection by Tuesday. The secretary also directed school authorities to officially announce the collection drive at all school assemblies on Tuesday itself.

After completing the fund collection, the details of the amount should be entered into the Sampoorna web portal. All schools, including CBSE and ICSE schools have been told to enter the details in the portal.

Damage assessment of schools ends today

The process of collecting details of flood damage reported in the state’s schools will be over by Tuesday. The details of circulars related to the Education Department’s relief operations will be provided at www. Education.kerala.gov.in. Around 400 schools in the state have been damaged due to floods. The damage assessment is being carried out under the aegis of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology Education.

Vedanta employees donate to relief fund

T’PURAM:Employees of Vedanta Ltd have contributed their one day’s salary towards the CM’s Distress Relief Fund. The contribution of the employees and an equivalent sum from the part of the company were handed over to Industries Minister E P Jayarajan by C Murugeswaran, vice-president of Sterlite Copper (a unit of Vedanta Ltd). The employees from multiple teams have been assisting in the rehabilitation works. They have till date distributed over 10 tonnes of relief materials. Vedanta volunteers accumulated groceries, clothing, sanitary products for men and women, medicines and drinking water from in and around Thoothukudi.