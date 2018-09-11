Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government extends date of flood donation from students by one more day

In a statement, he said that a day has been extended due to Monday’s hartal.

Published: 11th September 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The fund collection exercise by the Education Department from school students for donating to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, General Education Secretary A Shahjahan said here on Monday. 

In a statement, he said that a day has been extended due to Monday’s hartal. Earlier, the government had decided to complete the collection by Tuesday. The secretary also directed school authorities to officially announce the collection drive at all school assemblies on Tuesday itself. 

After completing the fund collection, the details of the amount should be entered into the Sampoorna web portal. All schools, including CBSE and ICSE schools have been told to enter the details in the portal. 

Damage assessment of schools ends today
The process of collecting details of flood damage reported in the state’s schools will be over by Tuesday. The details of circulars related to the Education Department’s relief operations will be provided at www. Education.kerala.gov.in. Around 400 schools in the state have been damaged due to floods. The damage assessment is being carried out under the aegis of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology Education.

Vedanta employees donate to relief fund
T’PURAM:Employees of Vedanta Ltd have contributed their one day’s salary towards the CM’s Distress Relief Fund. The contribution of the employees and an equivalent sum from the part of the company were handed over to Industries Minister E P Jayarajan by C Murugeswaran, vice-president of Sterlite Copper (a unit of Vedanta Ltd). The employees from multiple teams have been assisting in the rehabilitation works. They have till date distributed over 10 tonnes of relief materials. Vedanta volunteers accumulated groceries, clothing, sanitary products for men and women, medicines and drinking water from in and around Thoothukudi.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
floods Kerala donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike