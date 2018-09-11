SFI workers booked

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Vellarada police have registered cases against four SFI activists and charged another 150 for attacking and injuring three police officers during a march taken out to Karakonam Medical College on Monday.

Three officers, including Vellarada SI S Satheesh Kumar and two other civil police officers, were injured when they tried to block the march in front of the college campus. The march was held in protest against the alleged malpractice in the admission process.