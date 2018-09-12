Canals are back to square one

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the first phase of Operation Anantha, the much-touted flood mitigation project in the capital, was started three years ago by the district administration, people had their hopes pinned on it. The project, they believed, would help clean up the polluted canals. And as a first step, the encroachments were razed down by invoking the Disaster Management Act in 2005.

But the recent rain has reversed all the work done, including on the Amayizhanjan Canal. According to sources, the situation has taken a turn for worse with encroachments cropping up on the banks of Parvathy Puthanar, Amayizhanjan canal and Killi river. Garbage accumulated on the canals are preventing the flow of water, and can cause flooding during the North-West Monsoon.

The situation at Karimadam colony is also no different. The authorities had earlier promised that the second phase would begin soon to ensure a lasting solution to the flooding at Thampanoor, SS Kovil Road and East Fort. However, all the major drains widened as part of the first phase are now filled with waste, including plastic.



Fund crunch

The district administration says the second phase of Operation Anantha could not take off due to fund crunch. The work on the S S Kovil Road, which was included in the first phase and for which Rs 3.9 crore was allocated, could not take off, as attempts to convert a part of the Manjalikkulam Ground into a rainwater pond failed. A year ago, District Collector K Vasuki had promised to restart the project. But, nothing happened. The reason for the deadlock is the lack of coordination among various departments.

Since the project was earlier implemented under the direct supervision of Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson, it was carried out smoothly. At present, the lack of leadership has turned a major hurdle in the revival of the project.

According to reports with the District Disaster Management Authority, the major chunk of work remains unfinished. Sources with the Authority said, only around 200 tasks have been completed during the past two years and the government has spent only Rs 18.22 crore.

Jiji Thomson had also raised apprehension over the delay in starting the second phase. “It’s true that the canals in the city are again getting clogged with waste. The authorities should ensure the drains are cleaned effectively before the next monsoon,” Thomson said.

Meanwhile, District Collector K Vasuki told Express that the dredging operations were on to weed out the waste accumulated on the canals. “As far as the waste removal at Parvathy Puthanar is concerned, a Special Purpose Vehicle has been formed under the aegis of Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Development Limited. There are issues with encroachments. So the government has to take a final decision and the cleaning works are going”, Vasuki said.

Short-term

requirements

Cleaning and desilting of drains

Shifting of KWA pressure pipes across canals

Completion of a box culvert at Thampanoor

Long-term requirements

Restoration of water bodies

Widening of railway

culvert at Thampanoor

Strengthening of solid waste

management through

Suchitwa Mission

Rainwater harvesting pit at

Ponnara park at Thampanoor