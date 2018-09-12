Four men arrested for trying to ignite CPM-BJP turf war

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakuttom police have solved the case related to the attack on the BMS office at Njandoorkonam on September 4 as they managed to arrest four people in connection with the crime. The office attack had created fear of a political turf war as the BJP leadership had expressed doubts about the involvement of CPM workers in the incident.

The police said the arrested espoused a grudge towards the BJP and wanted to ignite a face-off between the saffron party and the CPM in the area. The first accused Akhil of Njandoorkonam had harboured a strong dislike for the BJP as he was attacked by the members of that party when he was associated with the CPM. He was later expelled from the CPM and thus he bore hatred towards both the parties.

To execute his scheme, Akhil connived with Unni, a resident of Mukkampalamoodu near Vattappara and a fifth accused in the case, and prepared a country bomb at the latter’s house. The bomb was prepared at the house of Unni with the help of Shiyas of Poolanthara, who is the third accused, and Amal Das of Kallara, the fourth accused.

A special team was formed to probe incidents of violence in Powdikonam, Njandoorkonam, Chenkottukonam and nearby areas where the posters, flex boards and flag posts of both the parties were destroyed regularly that led to tense face-off between the two outfits. During the probe, the CCTV visuals were obtained from Njandoorkonam which cleared doubts of the probe team. Based on specific inputs and after observing people involved in similar crimes before, the probe team finally managed to unmask the identity of the attackers.

On questioning, it was revealed the arrested had executed similar operations in various other places. The attack on the house of Ajish A S, an engineer, at Mukkampalamoodu using crude bombs was done by the gang. Ajish was at loggerheads with the local CPM leader, who was also the ward member. Unni also had a grudge towards the CPM leader and used the tiff between the latter and Ajish to his advantage. The gang was also responsible for attacking the house of a BJP ward member Anitha Kumary of Plamoodu.

What’s in the files

Japan PM Abe wanted to raise issue of returning purported Manmohan in December 2006 gx cfhcgh gjgjgj

UPA govt discouraged the idea prompting the Japanese to say the ashes couldn’t remain in Japan forever vtjvh khbkkbjlkbjljl

Manmohan and then NSA later decided tomple to the Indian embassy jgv jkhvkhbkbhkv

But didn’t do so after an internal PMO note warned it cote warned it could create difficulties chcg jvjvhkj

But didn’t do so after an internal ate difficulties chfter an internal ate difficulties chcg jvjvhkjies chfter an internal ate