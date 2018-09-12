Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fund collection drives fetches Rs 2.85 crore in first two hours

As the Good Samaritans come together for a noble cause, financial assistance pours into the  Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Published: 12th September 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Good Samaritans come together for a noble cause, financial assistance pours into the  Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The main fund collection drive conducted at the VJT Hall, led by Cooperation and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran resulted in the collection of Rs 2.85 crore in the first two hours itself. The drive was attended by local bodies, voluntary organizations, students, residents associations, officers and others.

According to the district administration, it was the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which makes the biggest contribution, an amount of Rs 1.04 crore. When the Thiruvananthapuram taluk contributed Rs 50 lakh, Kadinamkulam grama panchayat donated an amount of Rs 25 lakh. The other contributions included Rs 20.91 lakh by Pothancode block panchayat, Rs 17 lakh by Mangalapuram grama panchayat and Rs 15.70 lakh by Pothencode grama panchayat.

The fund collection drive was also conducted at various schools in the district in which students and staffs made noble contributions.

While schools that come under the Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat made a contribution of Rs 13,840, Government Model HSS, Varkala, gave Rs 5,510 towards the CMDRF.

Pattom St Mary’s School made a contribution Rs 3 lakh to the CMDRF.

The other contributions include, Marayamuttom Government Higher Secondary School- Rs 71,738; Kaniyapuram Government UPS - Rs 85,000; Anadu Government LP School - Rs 28,410; Government Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School - Rs 50,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
funds kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival