Fund collection drives fetches Rs 2.85 crore in first two hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Good Samaritans come together for a noble cause, financial assistance pours into the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The main fund collection drive conducted at the VJT Hall, led by Cooperation and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran resulted in the collection of Rs 2.85 crore in the first two hours itself. The drive was attended by local bodies, voluntary organizations, students, residents associations, officers and others.

According to the district administration, it was the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which makes the biggest contribution, an amount of Rs 1.04 crore. When the Thiruvananthapuram taluk contributed Rs 50 lakh, Kadinamkulam grama panchayat donated an amount of Rs 25 lakh. The other contributions included Rs 20.91 lakh by Pothancode block panchayat, Rs 17 lakh by Mangalapuram grama panchayat and Rs 15.70 lakh by Pothencode grama panchayat.

The fund collection drive was also conducted at various schools in the district in which students and staffs made noble contributions.

While schools that come under the Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat made a contribution of Rs 13,840, Government Model HSS, Varkala, gave Rs 5,510 towards the CMDRF.

Pattom St Mary’s School made a contribution Rs 3 lakh to the CMDRF.

The other contributions include, Marayamuttom Government Higher Secondary School- Rs 71,738; Kaniyapuram Government UPS - Rs 85,000; Anadu Government LP School - Rs 28,410; Government Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School - Rs 50,000.