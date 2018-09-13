Directorate of Health Services to against vector diseases in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following up on an alert over the possible outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the Directorate of Health Services is launching a three-day intensive source-reduction drive in the state. The cleaning programme, undertaken with the help of local bodies, Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission, will commence on Friday.

“It has come to our notice that waste is being dumped near houses and buildings in flood-hit areas. As this could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, a drive of this kind is the need of the hour,” said Dr Reena K J, additional director of health services (Public Health).

According to the ADHS, anticipating an outbreak of vector-borne diseases, respective district medical officers were asked to conduct the drive, by which NCC, Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadets and others will conduct cleanliness drive at schools, colleges and other educational institutions. On Saturday, the mosquito reduction programmes will be conducted at public and private sector institutions, shopping establishments and construction sector. In its last leg, the drive will focus its attention on houses, markets, streets and public places.

A vector survey carried out jointly by Kerala and Tamil Nadu Health Departments in the first week of September warned about the possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases in flood-hit areas. The warning handed over to the directors of the Urban Affairs and Panchayats Departments by Local Self Government additional secretary S Mohandas had stressed the need to undertake vector-source reduction programmes, including spraying of insecticides in flood-hit areas.