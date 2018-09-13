Irritants throng the beach

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Posing a threat to other marine species and fishing operations, the jellyfish population is on the rise along the Kovalam beach. Popularly known as ‘neelachori’, ‘thannichori’ and ‘karippattichori’ by local residents, jellyfish found in the Kovalam region can cause itching on contact but are generally innocuous.

Jellyfish mostly inhabit coral reefs and are stingers belonging to the aquatic species, phylum Cnidaria. Though non-poisonous in nature, they could cause skin irritation, redness, tingling and even numbness for a short time. Mainly composed of water, they directly absorb oxygen. Purple and yellow jellyfish are the commonly found jellyfish in Kovalam. They have a venomous sac in their stinging tentacles, oral arms around their mouth area and umbrella-shaped bells.

Even though tourists are allowed to swim in the beach, they are paranoid with respect to swimming in the sea due to an abundance of jellyfish near the shore. “Even accidental contact with the dead ones can cause skin irritation,” said Difila, a tourist. “The presence of gelatin in jellyfish creates foam in the sea. Once the foam is evident, tourists retreat as it can cause irritations on the skin,” said Priyadev, the Coastal Police in-charge.

The increase in jellyfish also affects the coastal community. Fishing nets are regularly clogged with jellyfish thereby creating difficulties for the fishermen. “The rise of jellyfish is a common phenomenon that occurs between mid August and November. It is indeed an annoyance to clean fishing nets as the catch would be slimy by nature. We dump it right back to the sea as it can’t be sold,” said Mohanan, a local fisherman.

According to the scientists in the Vizhinjam Research Centre Of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, proliferation of jellyfish could be due to over fishing and the lack of available nutrients. “These coastal species are invincible, harmless creatures. Warmer ocean temperatures, nutrient-poor surface waters and a lack of predators due to over fishing are the main reasons why you see them dead on the shores”, said Jasmine, a scientist.