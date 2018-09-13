KSRTC gets approval to run electric buses at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The KSRTC will conduct electric bus services at Sabarimala in the upcoming pilgrimage season even as the Finance Department has opposed the move to buy the vehicles, KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said on Wednesday. In a statement, he said Transport Minister AK Raveendran had given the approval to operate the services at Sabarimala even after the Finance Department opposed it.

The High Court, the other day, asked the department on the number of electric buses to be plied at Sabarimala as the place is an ecologically sensitive zone. Even the HC had praised the department’s decision to begin pollution-free bus services at eco-friendly zones. According to Thachankary, a total of 33 electric buses are being operated at various states in the country. Earlier, the KSRTC has planned to operate bus services from Nilakkal to Pampa and vice-versa. A request letter was also sent to the government.

Ten counters have been set up at Nilakkal to provide tickets to passengers. Cash and credit cards can be used for buying tickets. The tickets can also be collected online. The passengers have to show their ID cards to the conductors while entering the bus as the conductors will not be travelling in the vehicle.

Last year, KSRTC operated around 120 chain services and 200 buses from Pampa to Nilakkal.