Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC gets approval to run electric buses at Sabarimala

The High Court, the other day, asked the department on the number of electric buses to be plied at Sabarimala as the place is an ecologically sensitive zone.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The KSRTC will conduct electric bus services at Sabarimala in the upcoming pilgrimage season even as the Finance Department has opposed the move to buy the vehicles, KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said on Wednesday. In a statement, he said Transport Minister AK Raveendran had given the approval to operate the services at Sabarimala even after the Finance Department opposed it. 

The High Court, the other day, asked the department on the number of electric buses to be plied at Sabarimala as the place is an ecologically sensitive zone. Even the HC had praised the department’s decision to begin pollution-free bus services at eco-friendly zones. According to Thachankary, a total of 33 electric buses are being operated at various states in the country. Earlier, the KSRTC has planned to operate bus services from Nilakkal to Pampa and vice-versa. A request letter was also sent to the government. 

Ten counters have been set up at Nilakkal to provide tickets to passengers. Cash and credit cards can be used for buying tickets. The tickets can also be collected online. The passengers have to show their ID cards to the conductors while entering the bus as the conductors will not be travelling in the vehicle.    
Last year, KSRTC operated around 120 chain services and 200 buses from Pampa to Nilakkal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala KSRTC electric buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru