Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sahodaris, a companion for expectant mothers

Many expecting mothers may worry about what to eat, what exercises to be done and what shouldn’t be done during pregnancy.

Published: 13th September 2018 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many expecting mothers may worry about what to eat, what exercises to be done and what shouldn’t be done during pregnancy. To dissuade these mothers from fearing those months and help them to lead a healthy pregnancy, three women entrepreneurs Anjali Raj, Ganga Raj, and Suma Ajith founded an app  ‘I love 9 months’ dedicated to antenatal and postpartum wellness.  

 Team Sahodaris

To ensure that the pregnant woman has a risk-free pregnancy, they have launched their first skilled maternity wellness birth companions ‘Sahodaris’ in Thiruvananthapuram. “We often see pregnant mothers are always worried about what exercises and things they can do for a healthy pregnancy. As a solution to all their queries, we thought of introducing these birth companions who will assist them throughout their pregnancy,” said Anjali.

They have launched four Sahodaris in Thiruvananthapuram who will cater to the needs of the pregnant woman throughout their pregnancy and also after delivery. “The reason for the concept of Sahodaris is the rising number of nuclear families and the lack of support for expecting mothers in metros. This is where the Sahodaris will play their roles. If someone wants them to stay with them for the entire pregnancy period ( for example 72 hours), they will stay with them,” added Anjali.

The Sahodaris are trained in different fields such as yoga and other challenges of motherhood. They will emotionally support the mother by spending quality time with them once a week. They will be trained to aid the mother through the basic fitness exercise programme. For example, if the mother feels like going for an outdoor walk but is just looking for a company, the Sahodaris are there for that too. They will also conduct research proven activities like walks, massages, climbing stairs, relaxation, and breathing techniques and comfort postures and positions to comfort the mother and help progress labour.

Ganga, the co-founder, and a prenatal fitness expert says, “Many pregnant women call me up asking for tips to stay fit during this phase but there are no such classes available for them. With Sahodaris, this problem is also solved as they give an Ayurvedic massage at home, along with yoga classes to stay healthy during pregnancy.”

Varsha K R is the Head of Operations in Kerala. Interested women can avail birth companions during the pre-natal and post-natal periods. They also plan to launch their endeavour in Kochi, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend