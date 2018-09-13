Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Salary Challenge comes under fire

Since deductions like PF contribution and loan repayments have not been excluded from the definition of salary, employees will have to donate more than their net salary, he said.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Government’s salary challenge has hit a roadblock with UDF-affiliated service organisations raising protest against the “forced” collection. Government has asked those employees who are not willing to contribute one month’s salary to submit a statement with the reasons for the decision. NK Benny, general secretary of the Kerala NGO Association, said the government was forcing employees to cough up money more than their net salary.        

Since deductions like PF contribution and loan repayments have not been excluded from the definition of salary, employees will have to donate more than their net salary, he said.Meanwhile, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said that the protesting organisations were shy to say ‘no’ in public. “They are shy to say no and hence the agitation and protest. None should forget the 2002 scenario in which employees had to contend with basic salary,” he said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to desist from compulsory donations. “Government should stop extortion in the name of flood relief. Government is threatening employees for one month’s salary,” he said.“Already their festival allowance was put on hold for flood relief. It will be cruel to snatch one month salary,” he said. 

Eighty percent of government employees have nominal salaries. Salary amount is their only source for children’s education, loan repayment, healthcare, etc. Salary challenge is justifiable in case of highly-paid staff like IAS officers, he said. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy said that compulsory donations cannot be accepted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salary Challenge UDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru