By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Department of Revenue Intelligence at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport arrested a passenger Shahid Ajmal Khan, 24 of Marthandam in Tamil Nadu for smuggling in 1.1 kg of gold valued at `3o lakh.

The accused, who flew in from Dubai on an IndiGO airlines flight from Dubai had concealed the gold by turning it into beading in his check-in baggage. The arrest followed a tip-off, a senior officer told Express.