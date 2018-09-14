Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ninth day of protest by students against oddity in grading and evaluation of answer sheets 

The students allege the rate of failure in the university is higher in every semester and they accuse the varsity of malpractice.    

Published: 14th September 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Pointing out the oddity in the grading and evaluation of answer sheets, students from the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University are on their ninth day of protest in front of the Secretariat to bring the government’s attention to the situation. The students accuse the university of not implementing the assurance given in a joint negotiation by Education Minister C Raveendranath, representatives of the university and Students Union in November 2017 of temporarily amending ‘Year back’ rule until the irregularities in evaluation are solved.

“Many students, who failed when their respective semesters results came, got pass marks after revaluation. There’s a difference of 15-40 marks, which means students who initially got F grades in some subjects, received pass grades after revaluation. It clearly points to irregular evaluation,” said Adrid Sadanand, a final year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student.   

Because of such variations in grading and valuations, many students face a ‘year back’ situation. The students have to pay  `  600 for revaluation, `500 for scrutiny and `200 for supplementary exam. “The Acting Vice Chancellor dodges the questions raised by the students,” he said.

