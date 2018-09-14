Wedding bells chime at Sree Chitra Home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Once again, wedding bells rang at Sree Chitra Home here. Sudheena, an inmate who has been with the home for 12 years, tied knot with Sanjay Chandran hailing from Kodunganoor at Vattiyoorkavu here on Friday. Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja played the role of the bride’s guardian by handing over the ‘thali’ to the groom. Mayor VK Prasanth and senior officials of the Social Justice Department, inmates and officials of the Home witnessed the ceremony.

Sudheena and her sister Soorya reached the Home after the untimely death of their father. Sudheena, a post-graduate degree holder in Malayalam, is now pursuing BEd at the Kerala University College of Teacher Education at Kariavattom. 30-year-old Sanjay Chandran is running a studio at Vellayambalam. He is the son of late Chandran Nair and Kumari Chandran. Sree Chitra Home officials said Sanjay’s family comprising of mother Kumari and sister Sajina was very much excited to get a bride from the Home. Chitra Home officials presented gold ornaments worth six sovereigns to the bride.