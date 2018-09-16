Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Case against CPM district leaders for attack on police station

Two CPM district leaders and 20 other party workers were charged under various sections of the IPC for alleged attack on police officers inside Thumba station.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two CPM district leaders and 20 other party workers were charged under various sections of the IPC for an alleged attack on police officers inside Thumba station.

Thumba police on Friday night had taken a CPM worker into custody for disrupting traffic at Thumba junction in an inebriated state.

The CPM workers soon marched to the station under the leadership of Attipra Sadanandan and Padmakumar. Alleging that Inspector KG Prathapachandran had assaulted the man who was taken into custody, activists forcefully entered the station and threatened the men in duty.   

The station witnessed heightened tension after this as the police officers and the leaders got into a fracas.
 Meanwhile, cases were slapped against the agitating leaders and party workers by the police. 

