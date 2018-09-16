Thiruvananthapuram planning adalat for Valiyathura residents held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sorrows of people residing in Valiyathura coastal region have no end in sight even after having their own houses constructed after a 5-year wait.

As many as 13 families residing at Valiyathura fisheries colony were shifted to a school during sea erosion five years back.

“The city corporation has sanctioned an amount of `10 lakh to build a house in ten cents of land. Under the scheme, six families constructed houses. For the last two months we have been going to the Corporation office to get TC numbers for getting permanent electricity supply,” said Omana Amma, a Valiyathura resident.

In all, 51 applications were settled in the Town Planning adalat by the Corporation on Saturday. Mayor V K Prasanth inaugurated the adalat.