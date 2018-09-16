Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram planning adalat for Valiyathura residents held

The sorrows of people residing in Valiyathura coastal region have no end in sight even after having their own houses constructed after a 5 year wait .

Published: 16th September 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The sorrows of people residing in Valiyathura coastal region have no end in sight even after having their own houses constructed after a 5-year wait.

As many as 13 families residing at Valiyathura fisheries colony were shifted to a school during sea erosion five years back.

“The city corporation has sanctioned an amount of `10 lakh to build a house in ten cents of land. Under the scheme, six families constructed houses. For the last two months we have been going to the Corporation office to get TC numbers for getting permanent electricity supply,” said Omana Amma, a Valiyathura resident.

In all, 51 applications were settled in the Town Planning adalat by the Corporation on Saturday.  Mayor V K Prasanth inaugurated the adalat.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi