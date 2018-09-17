Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Genuine or fake? Survey begins

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In order to resolve the ongoing issue on whether the beneficiaries of the social welfare pension scheme are genuine, the councillors of the City Corporation along with the junior clerks conducted a re-survey in their respective wards on Monday. The corporation will dispense the pensions as soon as the new list of beneficiaries are formed.

The welfare pension for 2,467 beneficiaries were halted on the basis of a survey report submitted by an agency. There were beneficiaries whose pension had to be cancelled due to fake death reports and car registrations which were made in their names. As per the pension scheme - a person in whose name vehicles above 800 cc are registered are not eligible to get the pension.

“About 74,640 beneficiaries within the city corporation were receiving the welfare pension. Of which 2,467 beneficiaries were denied their pension on the basis of a false report submitted before the government. The beneficiaries, who were marked dead, should submit an affidavit to revive their pension. Similarly, those with vehicles in their names should approach the RTO office for further verification,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

A list of beneficiaries whose pensions were denied has been made and handed over to the respective ward councillors.The councillors along with few junior clerks have been directed to conduct a house to house re-survey on the basis of the lists provided to them.

After the survey which is expected to get over in two days, a new list of beneficiaries will be made based on which the pension will be disbursed soon. Of the 25 beneficiaries of the Medical College Ward who were denied pension, 22 were reported dead while the remaining three had vehicles registered in their name. “As only 20 to 25 persons have been listed from each ward, it won’t be a tedious job to finish the survey in two days.

As soon as the new list is formed, we will update the beneficiaries name in the site and pensions will be sanctioned to them,” said S S Sindhu, Welfare Standing Committee Chairperson.

Beneficiary details

Beneficiaries denied pension- 2,467
Total deaths reported - 1,532
Vehicles registered - 935
Till now 700 beneficiaries have visited the corporation office and submitted their affidavits. Their names have been entered in the new data list. Rest are in the process.

