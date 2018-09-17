Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram smart city fast-track plan to slash a few projects

The first phase of the project began in June and the deadline was fixed by August.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Smart City

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Corporation will be forced to postpone a few projects from its list of 11 fast track projects due to non-feasibility of implementation. As of now the electric auto rickshaw and bicycle ways projects have been kept away from the list.

The decision was taken as the smart city project management consultant - IPE Global Private Limited - had not submitted the tender documents and DPR of seven fast-track projects before the deadline, August 31.  

During the launch of smart city projects, a decision was taken to implement 11 fast track projects including solid waste management at the source, smart bus stops, multi-level parking lots, shifting of various utility lines to underground ducts, skywalk and bicycle ways.

Among these, e-auto and bicycle ways have been kept away. For implementing the e-auto project the corporation requires sanction from the RTO, which might take some time. Similarly, for the bicycle track project, identifying a proper track location stands as a major issue in the city.

“A warning has been given to the consultancy regarding the delay in the projects as the DPR and tender documents of seven projects are yet to be submitted. The current status of the projects will be assessed in a review meeting on Monday. Few projects will be postponed including e-auto and bicycle track projects due to non-practicality in its implementation,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.        

The first phase of the project began in June and the deadline was fixed by August. Fortnightly review meetings are being held by the board of directors for the technical scrutiny of the bids. The long-pending issue of lack of important technical and managerial staff in the consultant team has been resolved with the appointment of the chief financial officer, general manager, project manager and team leader of the consultant.

“The delay in the submission of Detailed Project Report is due to delay in mobilising the staff and team leaders in the consultancy.The issue has been resolved now and we expect the reports to be submitted soon. Depending on the complexity of the project, preparation of some reports may take some more time. The consultancy has asked for 15 more days for submitting the complete report,” said Vishnu, Smart City Urban Planning Manager.

Balakiran to be new CEO of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram

Director of Tourism P Balakiran will be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited as M Beena, the former CEO, has gone on a long leave till April. Balakiran will hold the additional charge as CEO, Smart City Ltd.

