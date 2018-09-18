Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demands scrapping of government order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet should scrap the Finance Department order which requires government employees to submit dissent notes if they are unwilling to donate one month's salary to the CMDRF, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Monday.

The government should withdraw from the ‘extortion’ of salaries which has triggered unrest in society, Chennithala said. None of the employees was against contributing two days’ salary to the CMDRF. The Chief Minister’s suggestion that a month’s salary can be contributed in monthly instalments also was seen in a positive light.

However, the Finance Department ’s order did not fit in with this sentiment, he said. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac should issue a public apology for unilaterally issuing the order without Cabinet approval, Chennithala said. Isaac boasts employees who submit dissenting notes will be embarrassed. “How can a minister make such an irresponsible statement about government employees?” he said.

Chennithala has filed a PIL before the Kerala High Court raising three issues related to the floods. He filed the PIL seeking a judicial probe into the flood, the establishment of a tribunal for carrying out the relief work properly and the opening of a separate account for flood relief contributions. The PIL will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

He accused the Central Water Commission (CWC) of being responsible to a certain extent for the flood havoc as it had not given proper intimation regarding the opening of the dams. He added that the central body has chided the state government for improper dam management. Chennithala said Law and Culture Minister A K Balan is knowingly or unknowingly arguing for Tamil Nadu - in their demand for supporting the CWC’s suggestion on constructing a dam in Achenkovil-Vypar - and demanded to know whether this is indeed the LDF’s political stance.

Chennithala charged the state government with trying to cover up the state’s failures using the flood as a bogey. He questioned the state government’s action of sending a proposal for Rs 4,200 crore relief from the Centre while the actual extent of the devastation is much more. The state government is stating it gave the proposal on the basis of certain norms.

He urged the government to seek a special package from the Centre. On the nuns’ agitation, Chennithala said, “ KPCC president (M M Hassan) has already extended moral support to this and I don’t have anything more to say.’’

On whether Bishop Franco Mulackal will be arrested, his answer was, “It’s for the police to arrest him and let them do their job.’’ He called upon the Speaker Sreeramakrishnan to take action against the MLA whose hostel room was used for illicit activities as complained by a woman. He should intervene on issues related to the MLAs’ Hostel and should not allow it to be turned into a den for nefarious activities.