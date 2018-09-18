Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

High demand for Idukki natives at ganja plantations in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The recent seizure of hashish oil from an inter-state gang in Thiruvananthapuram reinforced a curious trend.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

Image of ganja used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent seizure of hashish oil from an inter-state gang in Thiruvananthapuram reinforced a curious trend. During the course of the probe, the Excise intelligence wing found out that Idukki natives, who have expertise in ganja cultivation and hashish oil extraction, are now working in the ganja fields of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The ‘brain drain’ has been going on for some time, but rose exponentially after the state adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ganja cultivation in the high ranges. The probe team had noticed this trend while investigating two prominent hashish oil seizures in the capital district. The most recent arrests of two people hailing from Thankamani in Idukki while ferrying 6.4 kg of hashish oil helped the top echelons of the police and Excise departments get apprised with the shocking reality.

The interrogation of Benoy Thomas and Gopi, who were caught along with Antony of Thoothukudi, yielded clues about the involvement of “certain elders in the business”.Acting on the information, the probe team on Thursday raided the house of a key suspect in Rajakkad. The man, who once had a hand-to-mouth existence, now owns a private bus service and properties worth crores of rupees.

“He now owns his own ganja plantation in AP after getting married there,” said an officer, who is part of the probe team. The team suspect the Rajakkad man to be the one who provided hashish oil to the gang that was nabbed. The sleuths found out that Benoy’s brother was a key person who was hired by the ganja planters but died 12 years ago due to pneumonia.

“He was working with the kingpin who runs the drug business in South India. The kingpin, who is also from Idukki, has been on the run ever since two of his consignments fell into the hands of law enforcement agencies this year,” said Excise sources. When sought his views, Thiruvananthapuram Excise CI T Anikumar confirmed that certain people from Idukki are working in ganja plantations in the hinterlands. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idukki ganja cultivation Hashish oil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo