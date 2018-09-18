Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Water Authority to strengthen Blue Brigade to find quick fix for capital’s pipe leaks

The officers claim the major issue is in identifying the leakages in the pipes. 

Published: 18th September 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has decided to strengthen its ‘Blue Brigade’ and special squad team to tackle the pipe maintenance work in a time bound manner in the city. In view of the acute shortage of potable water, Mayor V K Prasanth has directed the KWA officers to take urgent measures to resolve the issues. Many parts of the city like Sasthamangalam, Kowdiar, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Nanthencode and Palayam have been facing water shortage for the past few months.

The Blue Brigade is a team of KWA officers who are designed to swing into operation as and when the ‘running contractors’ of the KWA failed to set right a leaking pipeline within a specified time frame. The KWA currently has three sets of Blue Brigade teams.The team will be active during the night hours in the city. Equipment like radar and leak detection system will be used to identify the leakages in the pipes. 

“The radar system is more effective during the night hours as signals can be detected only when there is less traffic. After identifying the leaks the maintenance wing will be responsible to rectify the damage within a specified time. The rectification process may take some time as about 40 years old pipe line connection has to be replaced,” said G Sreekumar, Water Authority chief engineer.  

The officer claim the major issue is in identifying the leakages in the pipes. 
Currently, the city receives around 300mld water from Aruvikara plant of which 30 to 40 percent is in loss due to the leakage in the pipes. Under the AMRUT project, a 75 MLD plant is being established at Aruvikara. With the completion of the project more than half of the water shortage issues will be resolved, the Mayor said.

The Blue Brigade team in Thiruvananthapuram has already started showing positive results. On Friday the team identified a hidden leak and resolved the issue within 12 hours at Nandavanam. Due to which the KWA was able to increase the water level of the observatory tanks and the crisis of some areas including Secretariat, Pulimoodu and Vellayambalam has been solved to some extent.  The service line connection to various houses in the city are very old. The maintenance time may vary according to the diameter of the pipes, said Sreekumar.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Water Authority Blue Brigade pipe maintenance work

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo