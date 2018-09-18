Minister KT Jaleel recommends changes in Kerala's higher education system

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state higher education system could see a drastic change with Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel making a slew of recommendations for the good conduct of university examinations. He advised syndicate members of various universities in the state on Monday for the conduct of odd semester examinations of degree courses at college level itself.

The minister said universities could directly conduct the examination of even semesters and the grade for the whole result of the course has to be decided based on this system. Jaleel also made it clear that the results for the final semester UG examinations should come before April 30 while the results for PG examinations should come before May 31.

Other major recommendations were to change the old pattern of examinations and to make the question papers and answer sheets available online. The valuation should begin immediately after the examinations. Jaleel made a point to the syndicate members on the recognition of certain courses between the universities in the state.

“Many students are struggling to get admission in a university if they transfer from other universities because of the grade is given to a course based on a university. So this should be prevented. For instance, some students who pass out from foreign and national universities are being told to produce equivalent course eligibility certificates,” said Jaleel.

He also said that a State Assessment and Accreditation Council (SAAC) would be formulated soon to evaluate the performance of self-financing colleges. University syndicate members were also asked to make necessary changes in SAAC based on districts and areas. Jaleel also asked syndicates to avoid delay over the distribution of degree certificates to the students. He said the certificates should also be made available online and the research area should get proper attention.

“A research consortium should be formed. Centralised Instrumentation facility should be implemented. All necessary materials for the research programmes should be available at all universities. A proper co-ordination between universities is required for hassle-free research programmes. Each university should admit at least 100 foreign students in each academic year. The delay in scholarship distribution should be avoided. Our state should work as the centre of excellence,” he said.

The cleaning and gardening of the premises of universities should be entrusted to Kudumbashree workers, the minister said.This was the first meeting called by Jaleel since he became the higher education minister. Syndicate members of Kerala, Kannur, Calicut and MG universities participated in the meet.