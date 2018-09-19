Cyclone Ockhi compensation denied to woman in need; public largesse sought

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R Rajeswary who works as part-time domestic help and is the sole breadwinner in her family has relentlessly pursued compensation for the past eight months ago for the damage to her house in Cyclone Ockhi was denied compensation by the government.

Since Ockhi hit the state in late November, Rajeswary, of Aradhana Bhavan, Thiruvallam, has been frequenting government offices after the elected representatives promised money for the losses she suffered. The compound wall of the house collapsed fully in the cyclone and she requested `2 lakh from the government.

Last week, the government issued a statement that compensation could not be given by mobilising funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund. The government statement said she should approach a sponsor.

Her husband is mentally challenged and son is a heart patient; a huge amount was spent on his open heart surgery. “I approached the City Corporation; and they promised to dispense the compensation soon. But the things are back at square one,” said Rajeswary said.

The Opposition had raised allegations against the government over the delay in the dispensation of compensation to Ockhi-affected families.

Rajeswary is now seeking help from the public. She has opened an account in SBI Manacaud Branch. Account number 57007870179, IFSC- SBIN0070024. For details, contact 9048310180.