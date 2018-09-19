 Experion Technologies reaches new heights

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Experion Technologies, a US subsidiary company, has been one of the fastest growing companies in the US.  

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Here’s a story to be inspired from. A Technopark-based IT company has been making it big globally. Experion Technologies, a US subsidiary company, has been one of the fastest growing companies in the US.  The first has made it into the list on the 37th annual Inc. 5000 rankings published by the Inc. Magazine. This is the third company based in the capital after UST Global and SunTec which made a signature in the global IT map. 

Binu Jacob, CEO, Experion Technologies said the clients acknowledged the result-oriented software developed by the company. “We focus on product engineering as a service. That is our USP. The clients trust our competence, experience and the results we strive to create”, he said. 

Experion was earlier recognised as one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India and listed among the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific, by Deloitte. James Ledbetter, Editor-in-Chief of Inc said “If a company is on the Inc. 5000, it is recognition of years of hard work and sacrifice,”.  

“We were able to invest, attract and retain top-notch talent who form the backbone of our organization,” said Manoj Balraj, head of Experion’s operations in the US. Experion provides industry-specific product development services for retail, transportation, financial services and healthcare domains. The company delivers technology solutions and services from its global delivery centres at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram and Info Park, Kochi, where it employs close to five hundred professionals.

More information on the company is available at http://www.experionglobal.com/
Inc. is an American weekly magazine which publishes about successful businesses and startups in the world. The magazine publishes annual lists of the 500 and 5000 fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S., called the “Inc. 500” and “Inc. 5000”. 

