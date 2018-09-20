Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

42nd Soorya Festival from tomorrow

Over 1,000 artists from across the country will participate in the 42nd Soorya Festival that is set to begin on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Over 1,000 artists from across the country will participate in the 42nd Soorya Festival that is set to begin on Friday. An array of cultural programmes will be showcased during the 111-day-long cultural fiesta that will coincide with the Soorya Festival.

The first phase will be the film festival will start on Friday. The inaugural and valedictory function has been cancelled following recent floods and the amount collected will be used for restoration of the 200 houses in the Thiruvanvandoor grama panchayat in Chengannur. This fest will see the participation of artists from across the country.

The dance and music festival will be held from October 1 to 10. As in the previous years, K J Yesudas will perform in the inaugural concert on October 1 and this will be his 42nd performance. Other cultural programmes will be held at Ganesham Open Air Theatre.

