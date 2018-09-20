Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Reviving Kerala’s soul

The scenic backwaters of the state comprising serene stretches of  lakes, canals and lagoons located parallel to the coast of the Arabian Sea was once a hub of tourists.

Published: 20th September 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :    The scenic backwaters of the state comprising serene stretches of  lakes, canals and lagoons located parallel to the coast of the Arabian Sea was once a hub of tourists. But after the devastating floods that rocked the state, the tourism industry is in tatters. Majority of the bookings have been cancelled due to which several tourism based businesses and lives are now struggling to get back to their feet.
Among the tourism sector, backwater tourism seems to have received the biggest beating with many tourists staying away from the experience.

In order to dispel this notion, a group of techies and various other organisations have started a campaign to revive backwater tourism ‘#Back2Backwaters’ to encourage people to go back to the backwaters and see it back to action again. 

“We had a meeting with the houseboat representatives last week who told us that their existence is at stake. They have sought our help to revive the sector which is what we decided to do through our campaign,” said Renjith Ramachandran, manager of TechnoparkToday.com.  

To attract tourists, they are launching special tour packages at nominal costs. Those who are planning a day trip, can choose to visit the backwaters and share details on social media with the hashtag #back2backwaters. Besides this, they are also planning a photography exhibition and photowalk for tourists. Bloggers, vloggers and photographers can also actively participate in the campaign.

Through this campaign, they also plan to conduct weekend trips to backwaters every Saturday from the capital to Alappuzha and back. Those interested ones can join individually or as a group. “ If more than 20 people are there for a trip, the transportation will be free. We want people to come and experience how things have returned to normalcy,” said Renjith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 