Thiruvananthapuram corporation to rectify pension woes

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Corporation will conduct an inquiry and take strict action against the agencies responsible for submitting a report on the basis of which around 2,000 beneficiaries were denied their pension, said Mayor V K Prasanth during a council meet on Wednesday. BJP councillors had raised the allegations against the LDF over the welfare pension issue. “One of the beneficiaries in my ward complained that no agency has reached his home for any kind of survey, but he had been declared dead and his pension cancelled,” said BJP councillor Giri Kumar.

Welfare chairperson S S Sindhu said, “The Corporation has already begun a verification process to identify genuine beneficiaries. As soon as the verification process is complete, the pension will be disbursed to beneficiaries without delay.” Meanwhile, UDF councillors stormed out of the council meet protesting against the ruling party for not considering the LIFE project in the agenda and not making any progress even after three years.

“Before moving on to any agenda, the council has to discuss the LIFE project details as there are many beneficiaries who have not even received land under this project,” said UDF councillor Beemapally Rasheed. All the UDF councillors held a walk-out when the Mayor disallowed a discussion on the issue at the beginning of the council.

On the request of the Shri Saraswathi Devi Kshetram Janakeeya Samithi, the council under its Finance Committee passed an agenda to provide an auditorium and mandapam for conducting programmes related to the Navaratri festival free of cost from October 10 to 19. It was decided to charge the samithi Rs 30 per metre square - later revised to Rs 23 following a request from BJP councillors - for conducting a trade fair on the temple ground.

Pangode councillor K Madhusoodan raised the issue of the issuance of an NOC to construct a building within 100 metre of defence establishments. Other councillors also asked the Mayor to consider the issue and to amend the Kerala Municipal Building Rules (KMBR) from 100 metre to 5 metre.

The Mayor said, if it is possible to supersede Central decision, it will be discussed with the state government.