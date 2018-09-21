Lack of coaches puts a damper on diving lessons at this Aquatic Centre

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Lack of infrastructure is often touted as the real impediment in sports development. Everyone agrees that Kerala has no dearth in talent, but it is the lack of proper facilities that plagues its growth. But Dr B R Ambedkar Aquatic Centre has a different story to tell. Despite housing a diving pool (which is extremely costly), platforms and spring boards apart from regular swimming pools, it does not have coaches to impart diving lessons. Despite the attempts to revive the sports sector in Kerala, officials concerned have failed to mould even one diver from the state. As a result, the infrastructure that was developed several years ago lies unattended and unused except on occasions when it hosts national events.

“Diving is a more injury-prone event but there are chances of winning medals if there is a dedicated team of coaches and divers. Diving has not been so popular in many places because of its lack of facilities. But here the facilities are top class but sadly no one is bothered about using it,” said a former international player, who now works as a coach for the Railways team.

Diving involves agility, speed, strength and flexibility which require training from a tender age to mould the physique. Kerala State Sports Council that owns the pool is running a boys hostel for swimmers within the premise of the centre. If they wanted to make use of the diving platform and the five metres deep pool also, they could have roped in an efficient coach and recruited fresh talents as trainees. Initially there were plans in that direction but it developed cold feet soon.

Kerala Aquatic Association general secretary Sathi Kumari said they have submitted a proposal with the Sports Council to bring in a coach and start a diving centre as early as possible.“ We are hoping of hiring a former national medal winner and reputed coach Ravisekhar. He has retired from CRPF and we have named him in the proposal ,” she said. However, sources close to the ex-CRPF coach revealed that he was not amused by the offer and won’t be taking it up.