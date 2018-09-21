Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Suja Chandy to head Nissan’s first digital hub in India

Nissan has appointed Suja Chandy as managing director for Nissan Digital India.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nissan has appointed Suja Chandy as managing director for Nissan Digital India. Chandy will be responsible for the operations of Nissan’s first Global Digital Hub in India. The hub will focus on building new-age digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences, product development, connectivity and security for autonomous, connected and electric vehicles.

“Having Suja lead our global digital hub in India under Swami T V, our chief digital officer, will help ensure it drives business results for Nissan,” said Tony Thomas, corporate vice president and chief information officer at Nissan. “Under Suja’s leadership, our digital hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to power Nissan’s global digital transformation,” he said.

Suja brings nearly two decades of international and domestic management consulting experience, spanning key global markets and industries. In her last role, Suja was vice president and overall head of sectoral investment promotion and facilitation and innovation for Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government. Prior to that, Suja worked with both KPMG and PWC in lead roles managing large-scale transformation engagements in both North America and India.

She has also worked in the technology and outsourcing space and was responsible for setting up a global in-house centre for CGI in Bangalore. Suja will be based in Thiruvananthapuram and will report to Swami.

