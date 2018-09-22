DGP instructs Kerala police to intensify action against traffic violations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has directed district police chiefs to intensify action against traffic violations in the state.

In a statement on Friday, the DGP said the direction comes in the wake of several complaints from different parts of the state. According to Behera, he received many complaints about the blatant violations on the Aluva-Vyttila stretch which led to accidents and traffic congestion. He also sought the opinion from road safety experts. Behera instructed the police chiefs to take necessary steps to avoid further violations. The police are also instructed to generate awareness programmes to avoid the violations.

All policemen should keep a tab on two-wheeler riders without helmets, left side overtaking, one-way violation, rash driving, violating yellow and white lines, lane traffic discipline, violation of the queue of vehicles while stuck up in traffic and talking on the phone over driving, Behera said in the statement.