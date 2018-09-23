Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government to observe Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

Titled “Rakthasakhshyam”, the observance this year will be an austere affair in the wake of the floods, said Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan.

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will observe the 70th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with different programmes across the state. Titled “Rakthasakhshyam”, the observance this year will be an austere affair in the wake of the floods, said Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan. Events will be held at Payyannur Gandhi Park, Palakkad Sabari Ashram, Thavanoor, Vaikom and Venganoor. Balan said this year’s observance gains significance in the backdrop of the floods.

“Gandhiji had immensely helped Kerala by sending money and clothes after the 1924 floods.This year’s observance also commemorates his love and kindness for us,” he said. A national seminar and a literary meeting will be held at Payyannur from September 30 to October 2. The national seminar will be inaugurated by JNU professor Satish Deshpande on September 30 at 5 pm.

Writer T Padmanabhan will open the literary meeting on October 1 at 5 pm.Balan will inaugurate the valedictory on October 2 at 5 pm. Ports and Archaeology minister Kadannappally Ramachandran will preside over.

Scheduled Castes Development Department will observe a two-week-long solidarity observance starting October 2. Balan will inaugurate the same at Kannur DPC hall on October 2.

