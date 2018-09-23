Outreach programme held as part of India International Science Festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In connection with the fourth edition of India International Science Festival (IISF 2018), the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) Thiruvananthapuram has conducted an outreach programme for school and college students.

According to RGCB, the outreach programme that was attended by around 220 students aims at giving an insight into the work and research at the centre to the public and to ignite scientific temper and passion for science among students.

The programme that mainly consisted of lecture talks, and others also involved a visit to the stalls and laboratories of RGCB where students were provided with the opportunity to interact with the scientists.

The IISF 2018 organised jointly by Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vijnana Bharati will be held from October 5 to 8 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow.