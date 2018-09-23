Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Outreach programme held as part of India International Science Festival

The IISF 2018  organised jointly by Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vijnana Bharati will be held from October 5 to 8 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow.

Published: 23rd September 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram.(ENS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In connection with the fourth edition of India International Science Festival (IISF 2018), the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) Thiruvananthapuram has conducted an outreach programme for school and college students.

According to RGCB, the outreach programme that was attended by around 220 students aims at giving an insight into the work and research at the centre to the public and to ignite scientific temper and passion for science among students.

The programme that mainly consisted of lecture talks, and others also involved a visit to the stalls and laboratories of RGCB where students were provided with the opportunity to interact with the scientists.

The IISF 2018  organised jointly by Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vijnana Bharati will be held from October 5 to 8 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India International Science Festival Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival