Hartal over demolishing Bhajana Madom

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day time hartal was observed in Attingal after the municipality demolished a makeshift Bhajana Madom allegedly built on encroached land. Situated in about 1.5 cents of land at Kottiyodu, the structure was levelled to ground by the municipality after obtaining a court order.

The municipality had earlier issued a notice to the committee that oversaw activities of Bhajana Madom. Around 50 people had gathered before the Madom to block municipality staff from carrying out the demolition.

The structure was pulled down by Monday morning.