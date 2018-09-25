Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Punarjani’ to quench the thirst of Vembayam panchayat

The study further found that this project can gradually do away with the acute water shortage in some wards.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Offering a new lifeline for Konchira Canal, a major water source of Vembayam grama panchayat, a revival project is on the anvil. Named ‘Punarjani’, the project is a joint effort of Harithakeralam Mission, Kerala State Land Use Board, Vembayam grama panchayat and Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishat. According to the grama panchayat, the project is being rolled out when many wards are facing acute potable water shortage.

“The depleting water table has become a matter of concern for the panchayat. Through this project, we aim to replenish it. Of the 21 wards, about five to six wards are facing acute drinking water shortage,” said Seenath Beevi N, president, Vembayam grama panchayat. According to her, despite receiving good rainfall, many of the wells had dried up and this underscores the sorry state of the water conservation programmes.
Earlier, a study carried out by the Land Use Board found that the water table of the project area was depleting at an alarming level and that some areas of the panchayat were also facing drinking water shortage.

As per the report, there were 2,899 wells in the project area, and of this 2,871 were private wells and 28 public. Meanwhile, it has been found that 759 private wells and six public wells have already dried up.
Talking about the initiative, Land Use Commissioner A Nizamudeen said that the project is being rolled out is through people’s participation. According to him, through ‘Punarjani’, scientific soil and water conservation initiatives will be carried out and this will not only increase productivity but also reduce or check soil erosion, drought and flood.

“We had ensured the wholehearted support of the locals and peoples’ representatives. Based on satellite images we had chalked out an action plan for sustainable land use. The action plan prepared by us has listed 35 activities,” said Nizamudeen.The first phase of the project that will get kick-started from Kanakode to Vettinad on October 2nd will be implemented with the help of MGNREGA workers, residents associations, youth organizations, students, and others.

