An animated twist to Chacha Chaudhary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just like nobody can forget famous Indian comic characters such as Suppandi and Nagraj, the red turban wearing Chacha Chaudhary with the wooden stick, waistcoat with a double inside pocket and pocket watch is close to every Indian’s heart. This unforgettable comic character ‘Chacha Chaudhary’ by Pran Kumar Sharma rooted in India is all set to have a comeback in the form of an animated series which will be recreated by Toonz Media.

The series will be produced by the pioneers in the field of Toonz Media Group in collaboration with Pran’s Features. “This was Pran Feature’s bestseller comic which dates back to 1960. We are planning to take this to the next level through an animated series. This will also help to make the present generation more familiar to this unforgettable comic character and its content,” said P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group.

Toonz will also be the worldwide distribution company of Chacha Choudhary series with ‘Zamoza Brands’ on board to handle Licensing and Merchandising rights. The series will be in English with 26 episodes of 22 minutes each which will be broadcasted in national and international platforms. “Chacha Chaudhary titled the Tintin of India had a viewership by both children and adults. So, we thought that it can given a new design and story to this iconic comic. We plan to launch this on TV during the school vacation on May 2019,” said Jayakumar.

Unlike present fictional superhero characters, Chacha Chaudhary does not have a muscular physique with unrealistic extra ordinary super powers. Unforeseen humour in each episode is what makes the comic favourite among all ages. The series is about a wise man who solves problems with his exceptional intellect along with his friend ‘Sabu’ an inhabitant of planet Jupiter. The combination of intellect and strength makes the series irresistable. The other interesting characters include Bini; Chacha Chaudhary’s wife, Rocket; the dog and Dag – Dag; an old truck.

Zamoza is a new age licensing and brand development company focused on Kids and Teens brands. It has collaborated with Toonz and hopes to bring out products like school bags based on Chacha Chaudhary’s merchandise. “ Chacha Choudary is the first common man superhero and one of the most Iconic Brands of India. Every Indian young adult relates to Chacha Chaudhary. We as a team are really excited about the possibilities with Chacha’s Licensing programme for Youth and Kids,” said Rohit Sobti, CEO of Zamoza.

Along with the animated series, Toonz is also planning to train children in maths and science with ‘Super Kids’ which will be available for both junior children and also children aged 4-10 years.