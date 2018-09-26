Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Andhra native held for possessing 25 kg of ganja

In a major ganja haul, the city shadow police on Tuesday nabbed a kingpin of a drug racket in south India for allegedly possessing 25 kg of ganja.

Published: 26th September 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 01:50 AM

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

Image of ganja used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In a major ganja haul, the city shadow police on Tuesday nabbed a kingpin of a drug racket in south India for allegedly possessing 25 kg of ganja. The Poonthura police recorded the arrest of Sathyaapul Naidu,39, of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the city police, the accused landed in the police net following an extensive probe held in the district for the past few months. Recently, the police received a tip-off about the drug supply chain in the state. They also received information cannabis was being brought mainly from Andhra Pradesh.

Later, the city police began a probe to find out the source of the supply chain. The police said the accused had contact with a good number of ganja dealers in the city. The suspect may have brought the substance to supply it among ganja dealers in the city. The accused was caught red-handed after he was told to come to Poonthura by the police in the guise of ‘wholesale customer’.

According to city police commissioner P Prakash, steps have been taken to track down the remaining persons involved in the racket. Night patrolling has been intensified. The police said this was the second time such a large quantity of ganja was seized in the city in a single incident. In February, the city Shadow Police seized 130 kg of ganja from three cars near the Medical College.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to bringing the substance to supply it.The arrested has been remanded in the judicial custody for 14 days.Meanwhile, in an another case, the Excise sleuths arrested four persons for allegedly possessing 1.66 gram of hashish oil, 28 Nitrozepam tablets and 0.69 gram MDMA. They have also been remanded in judicial custody. The interrogation is on to find out the source of the substances.

