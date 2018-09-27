Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Agriculture Department to roll out programme to promote farming in capital

The Agriculture Department is launching a major initiative to help state capital Thiruvananthapuram restore its former glory as an agriculture-rich district.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Agriculture Department is launching a major initiative to help state capital Thiruvananthapuram restore its former glory as an agriculture-rich district. For this, the department will join hands with various farm-related agencies and the district administration to roll out programme by placing emphasis on organic farming methods and ‘Food Security and Safe Food’ as the focal themes.
A meeting to work out the details of the programme was convened by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar here on Wednesday.

In addition to promoting traditionally cultivated crops, the department also plans to popularise the farming of millets in the district. In the urban areas of the district, vegetable farming will be popularised in all households by laying stress on precision farming and similarly suitable techniques. Thiruvananthapuram is one of the cities in the states where rooftop farming was actively adopted by the public. Another thrust area of the initiative is the popularisation of leafy vegetables through the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK).

Planting materials will be distributed to farmers through VFPCK. Sunil Kumar said the department plans to emphasise marketing, value-addition and mechanisation alongside production.

‘Karshakamitra’ volunteers

The Agriculture Department has also decided to appoint Karshakamitras - envisaged as a link between the department and farmers of Thiruvananthapuram - as part of its farming initiative. The duties of ‘farmer’s friends’ include helping farmers to find lucrative local markets for produce.

The scheme, piloted in Thrissur district last year, has proved to be a big hit with farmers. The minister said steps would be taken to expand the initiative to other districts also. Meanwhile, the Pelican Foundation and the Builders’ Association of India which attended the meeting suggested a ‘Change can change climate change’ theme for the farming initiative.

The two institutions have agreed to implement farming-related programmes that feature a holistic approach combining entrepreneurship, gender equality and youth participation, the minister said. Agriculture director P J Jayasree, district collector K Vasuki and officers from the Kerala Agricultural University, Central Tuber Crops Research Organisation attended Wednesday’s meeting.

