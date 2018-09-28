Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dhanak 2018: Skyrocketing to space

Dhanak 2018, the tenth edition of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology annual cultural festival will begin from today onward.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dhanak 2018, the tenth edition of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology annual cultural festival will begin from today onward. Synonymous to rainbow, the name aptly encapsulates the essence of the event. The chief guest for the event is Roshni Dinaker, director of the movie, My Story. “The sheer variety of event slated this year will provide ample opportunities to all students.

They can actively participate in the events of their interest and exhibit their hidden talents,” said V K Dadhwal, director.  According to the students, the annual fest is going to be a blend of extra co-curricular activities that includes painting, literary events, quiz competitions, dance and music competitions, online photography contests, and fashion shows.

“The Dhanak festival brings together the IIST students and students from other institutions countrywide to celebrate arts-poetry-film-sculpture and more,” said Kuruvila Joseph, dean of Student Activities.Dhanak 2018 has a social cause which aims to uplift the lives of people who fight with cancer and works towards helping Regional Care Centres and other agencies to eradicate cancer thereby and making India cancer free.

It is also dedicated to bringing a change in the lives of people who suffer from depression by spreading awareness programs across the country through various NGOs working for it. It tries to spread the message that mental health is as important as physical health.

The last day of the event is Pronite which includes performances by national and international artists. Playback singers Ann Amie of fame Koode and Sreeraj Sajahan, who sang in the movie, Neerali will be singing at the event. The event would be concluded by a Dj night by DJ Myris, 9XM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhanak 2018 Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting