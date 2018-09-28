Dhanak 2018: Skyrocketing to space

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dhanak 2018, the tenth edition of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology annual cultural festival will begin from today onward. Synonymous to rainbow, the name aptly encapsulates the essence of the event. The chief guest for the event is Roshni Dinaker, director of the movie, My Story. “The sheer variety of event slated this year will provide ample opportunities to all students.

They can actively participate in the events of their interest and exhibit their hidden talents,” said V K Dadhwal, director. According to the students, the annual fest is going to be a blend of extra co-curricular activities that includes painting, literary events, quiz competitions, dance and music competitions, online photography contests, and fashion shows.

“The Dhanak festival brings together the IIST students and students from other institutions countrywide to celebrate arts-poetry-film-sculpture and more,” said Kuruvila Joseph, dean of Student Activities.Dhanak 2018 has a social cause which aims to uplift the lives of people who fight with cancer and works towards helping Regional Care Centres and other agencies to eradicate cancer thereby and making India cancer free.

It is also dedicated to bringing a change in the lives of people who suffer from depression by spreading awareness programs across the country through various NGOs working for it. It tries to spread the message that mental health is as important as physical health.

The last day of the event is Pronite which includes performances by national and international artists. Playback singers Ann Amie of fame Koode and Sreeraj Sajahan, who sang in the movie, Neerali will be singing at the event. The event would be concluded by a Dj night by DJ Myris, 9XM.