By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Ride For Kerala” is another initiative by Regional Sports Centre, Cochin (RSC), tying up with all cycling clubs in Kerala, to raise funds for the flood victims on October 2. RSC had earlier given all its property to be used as a collection and distribution point to receive and distribute various relief items for the flood victims from 10 to 24 September 2018.

It was the biggest Collection and Distribution Centre in Kerala. RSC had foregone rent of Rs 25 lakh for 15 days and relief items of about 3000 tonnes worth about Rs 15 crore had reached about 1 lakh flood victims in different affected parts of Kerala. RSC had also given a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund directly to E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries and Sports on 13 September.

This is yet another initiative from RSC. Cycle rides are organized from 9 destinations ie. Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kayamkulam, Thrissur, Muvattupuzha, Malappuram, Kozhikopde, Vadakkara and Kannur.

The riders can select the distance and category and can contribute additional amount as well.

The amount collected towards registration will be handed over to the CMDRF by K Mohammed Y Safirulla, IAS, District Collector, Ernakulam and Chairman, RSC. So far, 118 people have registered and the registration fees and donations has crossed Rs 86,000. Participants are requested to register online in the site https://www.eventjini.com/rideforkerala .