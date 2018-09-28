Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ride for Kerala

RSC had earlier given all its property to be used as a collection and distribution point to receive and distribute various relief items for the flood victims from 10 to 24 September 2018. 

Published: 28th September 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Ride For Kerala” is another initiative by Regional Sports Centre, Cochin (RSC), tying up with all cycling clubs in Kerala, to raise funds for the flood victims on October 2. RSC had earlier given all its property to be used as a collection and distribution point to receive and distribute various relief items for the flood victims from 10 to 24 September 2018. 

It was the biggest Collection and Distribution Centre in Kerala.  RSC had foregone rent of Rs 25 lakh for 15 days and relief items of about 3000 tonnes worth about Rs 15 crore had reached about 1 lakh flood victims in different affected parts of Kerala. RSC had also given a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund directly to E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries and Sports on 13 September.

This is yet another initiative from RSC. Cycle rides are organized from 9 destinations ie. Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kayamkulam, Thrissur, Muvattupuzha, Malappuram, Kozhikopde, Vadakkara and Kannur. 

The riders can select the distance and category and can contribute additional amount as well.
The amount collected towards registration will be handed over to the CMDRF by  K Mohammed Y Safirulla, IAS, District Collector, Ernakulam and Chairman, RSC. So far, 118 people have registered and the registration fees and donations has crossed Rs 86,000. Participants are requested to register online in the site  https://www.eventjini.com/rideforkerala .

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ride For Kerala Regional Sports Centre Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting