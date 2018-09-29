Doctors on their toes to assist yoga practitioners

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though yoga practitioners rarely complaint of injury during sessions, physical problems may arise especially when postures are not done correctly. Lest something of that kind happens, a group of doctors from the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, are camping at the 8th Asian Sports Yoga Championship to provide medical assistance to the participants.

“Doctors from the General Hospital will always be available in the sports arena to assist the athletes. Our duty starts at 8 am and goes on till the event is over. Doctors will be working on shifts,” said Unnikrishnan, a physician from General Hospital.

The doctors have been strictly directed to follow a checkup schedule for athletes everyday. Unnikrishnan says, “We first check the pulse rate of the participants and give them primary management if they complain of giddiness or any other aches.” In the last two days, four causalities and one serious fracture were reported. Deepthi Grewa, a 30-year-old from New Delhi, participating in the event had a serious fracture the other day when she was practicing an asana. Problems like hypotension and low blood pressure were also reported. “Primary management was given to her but as she complained of giddiness so was rushed to the Medical College,” said the doctor.

Physiotherapists have also been appointed to give medical assistance. One ankle fracture was reported during the yoga sessions and the participant was immediately given first aid and later rushed to the hospital. About 10 students from Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education, along with two teachers will assist the participants.

Special diet

Attending yoga with a full belly can cause stomach problems, including gurgling. A special diet has to be followed by the athletes so that they can avoid such issues. At the championship, the athletes have to follow a diet which includes fruits.Practicing yoga on an empty stomach is allright when you are not performing for long hours. Most of the students who have reported low blood pressure include children aged nine and above.