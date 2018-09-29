Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Former bank employee held for cyber fraud

The Museum police on Friday arrested a former employee of a private bank for fabricating WhatsApp messages that he used to get his senior dismissed from job.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police on Friday arrested a former employee of a private bank for fabricating WhatsApp messages that he used to get his senior dismissed from job. Lijin of Kunnathukal was arrested under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC. The 26-year-old, who had worked at Dhanuvachapuram Branch of the bank, was transferred to Panachamoodu on charges of misdemeanor. 

The transfer was given on the basis of a report filed by senior officer Satheesh Kumar. Lijin soon resigned from the job. But he harboured grudge towards Satheesh, who was then the Regional Manager (South) of the bank. To avenge Satheesh, Lijin created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of Satheesh using apps that he had procured from Google Play Store. 

He then made fake screen shots that were reportedly critical of the bank and forwarded it to the higher officials resulting in sacking of Satheesh.  It was during the police probe launched on the basis of the complaint by Satheesh that the fraud came into fore. The accused has been sent to remand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Museum police WhatsApp messages cyber fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai