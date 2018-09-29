Former bank employee held for cyber fraud

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police on Friday arrested a former employee of a private bank for fabricating WhatsApp messages that he used to get his senior dismissed from job. Lijin of Kunnathukal was arrested under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC. The 26-year-old, who had worked at Dhanuvachapuram Branch of the bank, was transferred to Panachamoodu on charges of misdemeanor.

The transfer was given on the basis of a report filed by senior officer Satheesh Kumar. Lijin soon resigned from the job. But he harboured grudge towards Satheesh, who was then the Regional Manager (South) of the bank. To avenge Satheesh, Lijin created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of Satheesh using apps that he had procured from Google Play Store.

He then made fake screen shots that were reportedly critical of the bank and forwarded it to the higher officials resulting in sacking of Satheesh. It was during the police probe launched on the basis of the complaint by Satheesh that the fraud came into fore. The accused has been sent to remand.