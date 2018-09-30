KSRTC employees can soon work from home units

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC employees will soon have an opportunity to avail work from their home unit. The corporation has prepared a list of over 4,000 employees for transferring them to their home units. The depot officers made the list on the basis of management’s order.

The list includes the name, present unit and home unit of 2,719 drivers and 1,503 conductors. After the implementation of single-duty system, the management has received many applications from its employees requesting their transfer to home depots.

The draft list has been submitted to the head office, and after further verification the transfer order will be issued.The transfer order will depend on the number of vacancies in various depots. The corporation has decided to increase its services in north districts where transport services are less. There are many routes in which KSRTC has monopoly, but not running any services.

“By increasing the bus services in those areas many employees who have been currently working here could be transferred to their home unit. This is for the first time that the management is taking such a decision on the basis of its employees’ application,” said a corporation staff.

KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary has extended the date of processing the schedule options to October 21, as currently it is working on the transfer list of more than 4,000 employees to their home unit.