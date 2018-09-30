Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Regional Institute of Ophthalmology to get new building

With space constraints marring the smooth functioning of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO) near the General Hospital here, a solution is finally in the offing.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With space constraints marring the smooth functioning of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO) near the General Hospital here, a solution is finally in the offing.
According to the Health Department, a new building complex that could house referral OP and other important speciality clinics are nearing completion and as part of the same 54 additional posts have been created.  

The new posts include ophthalmology assistant professor (four), anaesthesia assistant professor (one), head nurse (three),staff nurse grade 2 (18), nursing assistant (15), pharmacist grade 2 (three), lab technician grade 2 (two), lab assistant (two) and others.

The other posts that will be created are that of hospital attenders (30) and security guards (8).
The state government had earlier sanctioned an amount of `3.72 crore for the renovation of the RIO, including the construction of a seven-storey building. The new building will have facilities, including a modernised theatre complex, lab complex, daycare ward and others.

Meanwhile, the department has come up with the claim that once the new building gets commissioned, the RIO could become one of the biggest eye hospitals in South India.

